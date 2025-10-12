FY2027 EPS Estimates for Nutanix Lifted by Northland Capmk

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutanix in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 price target on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

