FY2027 EPS Estimates for Nutanix Lifted by Northland Capmk

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutanix in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTNX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 price target on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

