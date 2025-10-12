Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Zacks Research raised shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $293.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.