Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Insider Transactions at Greif

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,352.90. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128,880 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 0.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 312,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 23.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Greif has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $73.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Greif had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.