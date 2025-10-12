Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.8571.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Guardant Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Guardant Health Stock Down 1.6%
Guardant Health stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.53. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $68.00.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Further Reading
