Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.8571.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

In other news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,691 shares of company stock valued at $17,981,965. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.6%

Guardant Health stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.53. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.