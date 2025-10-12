Head-To-Head Analysis: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BRT Apartments pays out -204.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 566.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -9.51% -4.57% -1.30% Independence Realty Trust 4.31% 0.78% 0.46%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $95.90 million 2.91 -$9.79 million ($0.49) -30.10 Independence Realty Trust $640.03 million 5.90 $39.29 million $0.12 134.50

This table compares BRT Apartments and Independence Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 1 1 1 0 2.00 Independence Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.19%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats BRT Apartments on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

