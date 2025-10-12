HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.0909.

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,339,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 60,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,213,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

