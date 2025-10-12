Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.9167.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. The trade was a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $83,695,469. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,622,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 2,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after buying an additional 397,310 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after buying an additional 700,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

