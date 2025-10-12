Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 target price on the stock.
HSW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 218.40.
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
