HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 870 to GBX 940 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 900 to GBX 950 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 980.83.

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 998.04 on Thursday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 664.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,067.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 987.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 906.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

