ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shares of ICFI opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. ICF International has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.84 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. ICF International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.450-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $228,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,423.76. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1,156.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

