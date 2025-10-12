Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday.

Informatica Stock Down 0.1%

INFA opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -622.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $407.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,213,850.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,015.52. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $416,056.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,627.78. This represents a 27.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,526 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 51.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1,545.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 126.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

