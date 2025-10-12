Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $58.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.3333.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol R. Kaufman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 47,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,311.08. This trade represents a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $26,960,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Insperity by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,786,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,432,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after buying an additional 272,778 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,730,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.