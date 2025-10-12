Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 31396363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intel Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 25,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.