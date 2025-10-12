Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $94.78 and a 52 week high of $137.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

