International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on International Petroleum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on IPCO
International Petroleum Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at International Petroleum
In other International Petroleum news, insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of International Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,327,800.00. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.