International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on International Petroleum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Shares of International Petroleum stock opened at C$22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.69. International Petroleum has a one year low of C$14.42 and a one year high of C$25.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

In other International Petroleum news, insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of International Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,327,800.00. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France.

