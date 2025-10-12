Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,316,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 222,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 772,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

