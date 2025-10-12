Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 348,650 call options on the company. This is an increase of 96% compared to the average volume of 177,837 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $16.03 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

