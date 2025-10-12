Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 348,650 call options on the company. This is an increase of 96% compared to the average volume of 177,837 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 10.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $16.03 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
