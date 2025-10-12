Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ETHA)

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 335,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical volume of 225,024 call options.
Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $36.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
