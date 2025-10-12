Investors Purchase High Volume of HCM II Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:HOND)

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,482 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the average daily volume of 3,754 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOND. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,288,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,156,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,310,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HCM II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,719,000.

HCM II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOND opened at $18.86 on Friday. HCM II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About HCM II Acquisition

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

