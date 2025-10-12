iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of IUSG opened at $161.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $167.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.63.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
