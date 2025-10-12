iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

