Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

IE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $1,195,806.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 194,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,495.92. The trade was a 40.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.