Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $136.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.13. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

