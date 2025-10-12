Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 368 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 77.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 966.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOR stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Research cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,057,995.80. The trade was a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

