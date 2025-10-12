Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,104 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Popular by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $117.63 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.37.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.49%.The company had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Popular from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

