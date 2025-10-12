Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DaVita alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 288,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DaVita by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 149,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $20,218,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $18,442,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,584,000 after buying an additional 71,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $179.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.