Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,100 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.0%

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,068.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.52, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,912.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,675.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,131 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,112.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,896 per share, with a total value of £198,985.20. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.