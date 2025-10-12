Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,066.67.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

JMAT opened at GBX 2,068.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,912.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,675.82.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 10,495 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,896 per share, with a total value of £198,985.20. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

