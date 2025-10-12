JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.78. The company has a market cap of $828.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

