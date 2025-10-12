JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.