JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.89.

JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.78. The company has a market cap of $828.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

