JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Raised by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

