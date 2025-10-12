KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.5429.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. KE has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.67.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
