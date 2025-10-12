Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 530 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 370 to GBX 330 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenmare Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 430.
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries.
