Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,512 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 173,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 114,198 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

