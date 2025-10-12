Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Keyera alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera Increases Dividend

TSE KEY opened at C$43.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$37.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.