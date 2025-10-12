Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $92.90 and last traded at $94.63. 7,245,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,596,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

Specifically, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $411,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,503.29. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after purchasing an additional 818,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,490,000 after purchasing an additional 301,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 434,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

