Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.9167.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,819.24. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

