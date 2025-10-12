Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Forecast for BMRN Q1 Earnings

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

