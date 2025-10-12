LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $28.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $236.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

