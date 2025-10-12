London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £128.40.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LSEG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £132 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £128 to £115 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £130 to £132 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £135 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £129 to £128 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4%

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,780 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,999.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is £103.46. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8,094 and a 12 month high of £121.85. The company has a market capitalization of £45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,728.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 EPS for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

London Stock Exchange Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,413 per share, with a total value of £141,195. Also, insider David Schwimmer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,402 per share, for a total transaction of £188,040. Insiders have bought a total of 13,862 shares of company stock valued at $124,719,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.