Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$60.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$93.06 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$29.42 and a twelve month high of C$99.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$1,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,043,164.30. This represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at C$3,020,671.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

