LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Price Performance

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $125.50 on Thursday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $101.80 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

