Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Cut to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.
Lycos Energy Stock Performance
CVE LCX opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46. Lycos Energy has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.97.
Lycos Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lycos Energy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Lycos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.