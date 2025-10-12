Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Cut to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

CVE LCX opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46. Lycos Energy has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.97.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

