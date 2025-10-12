McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.9667.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill Trading Down 2.6%

McGraw Hill Company Profile

Shares of NYSE MH opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. McGraw Hill has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86.

(Get Free Report)

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.