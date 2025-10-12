Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

