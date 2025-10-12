Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 863 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

Shares of META opened at $705.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $752.20 and its 200-day moving average is $679.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,946,219. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

