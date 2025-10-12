Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $340,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $705.30 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $752.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $21,016,834.74. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,946,219. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

