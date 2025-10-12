Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Position Decreased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $364,386.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,038.29. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total transaction of $372,112.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,016,834.74. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,946,219. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $705.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $752.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on META. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

