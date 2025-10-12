Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $704.51 and last traded at $705.30. 16,366,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 14,598,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $733.51.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,016,834.74. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,038.29. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $752.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

